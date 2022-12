Bruce Miley Published 10:28 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Bruce Miley, 83 of Farmville, passed away at Centra Hospital, Lynchburg. Funeral service was held on Dec. 17, at 1 p.m., at New Witt Baptist Church, Meherrin. Interment was in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment, Farmville, served the family.