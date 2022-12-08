Book Club learns about Tice’s experiences

Published 2:14 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Staff Report

The Third Thursday Book Club held their November meeting at the home of Martha Taylor. The speaker for this meeting was Amy Tice, who moved to Farmville two years ago after serving 28 years with the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Corps. Amy served 17 years overseas at U.S. embassies and consulates in Algeria, Port of Spain, Brussels, Belgium, Paris and Moscow, to name a few. When not overseas, she worked at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C. Pictured are new member Julie Aldrich, speaker Amy Tice and new members Donna Van Cleave and Lorrie Watson.

