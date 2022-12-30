Betty Josephine Totty Meinhard Published 5:37 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Betty Josephine Totty Meinhard, 69 of Cumberland, passed unexpectedly on Dec. 22. Betty Jo was born Feb. 4, 1953. She was preceded in death by her father, Emmett Tennyson Totty Sr.; mother, Manie Mitchell Thomas and two brothers, E. T. Totty Jr. and Thomas F. Totty.

Betty Jo was employed as Office Manager for 27 years at the Emerson & Clements Woodyards, Inc. in Dillwyn.

She is survived by her daughter, Regina Lowry; sister, Clara Mann; brother, J.W. “Jerry” Totty; three grandchildren, Jordan, Kameryn and Caleb Woodson; her fiancé, Paul D. Boyers and many other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 1 p.m., at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn.