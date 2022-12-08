Battle of the Bulbs returns this season to Farmville Published 4:35 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

FARMVILLE – As Christmas approaches, more homes and businesses are decorating for the holidays. This year, folks have opportunities to get an up-close look at some of the decorations, as the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has started its third annual Battle of the Bulbs.

This virtual competition allows folks to see the decorations at participating homes and vote for their favorites online. Farmville residents can take advantage of how early the sun sets and take a drive to look at the decked-out homes before choosing their favorite.

This year, six homes in Farmville have entered the competition for the best decorated house. The decorations range from classic and traditional to fun and tacky. Voting is open on the Chamber’s Facebook page through Monday, Dec. 19. A map of all locations is also available.

“This will be a lot of fun this year,” said Anne Tyler Paulek, director of the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce.

More options beyond Battle of the Bulbs

For those wanting a closer look at some decorated homes, the Holiday House Tours have returned after taking a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, folks can tour beautiful, historic homes in Farmville. As part of the tour, six houses on High Street, Centra Hospitality House, Farmville United Methodist Church and Johns Memorial Episcopal Church are letting folks come inside and view the history and the decorations.

“This one isn’t for judging like Battle of the Bulbs,” said Paulek. “This is just for people to come out and enjoy.”

When entering, those who have purchased a ticket will be greeted by a Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce volunteer who will provide instructions for the self-guided tour. Homeowners will also be present for any visitor who has a question about the home or the unique Christmas decorations.

The Chamber has already sold 100 tickets for this tour. Tickets will remain on sale until the day of the tour. If any are still available then, folks can purchase them for a higher price.

“These homeowners always put a lot of time and effort decorating these historical homes each December for the holidays,” said Paulek. “It’s a favorite for those who participate and it’s a real highlight of the season we’re excited to be back.”

To learn more, vote or buy a ticket visit the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.