American Legion gives a gift Published 2:12 pm Sunday, December 11, 2022

Farmville’s American Legion Post 32 wanted to help the Southside SPCA, so they found a way to give them a gift. Legion members worked with Tractor Supply, the American Legion Auxiliary and some members of the community to collect donations and dropped them off. Pictured are, left to right, Legion Adjutant Raymond Ridley, Sandy Wyatt from Southside SPCA, Legion Commander Silas Blanton and Legion Treasurer Tom Crouse.