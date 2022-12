American Legion donates toys Published 11:32 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

American Legion Jack Garland Post 32 and its Auxiliary team spent the first part of this month collecting toys. On Friday, Dec. 9, the groups handed over their donations to the Toys for Tots program. Pictured, from left, are Raymond Ridley, Erika Evans, Silas Blanton and Tom Crouse.