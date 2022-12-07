Allen Cleo Brown Published 9:22 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Allen Cleo Brown, 70 of Cumberland, departed this life on Nov. 27.

He is survived by a brother, Walter V. Brown (Mary); sister-in-law, Gloria M. Brown; nephews, Walter Terry Brown Jr. and Darrel Brown; nieces, Michelle A. Ingram (Curtis), Lindsay K. Brown (Lynn) and Alberta Medina; one aunt, Dorothy Johnson; several great nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, from 1-6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Petersville Baptist Church in New Canton, with Rev. Ollie Bolden, eulogist. Randolph Lodge #30 of Free Accepted Masons will conduct Masonic Rites at Mr. Brown’s final resting place in the Petersville Baptist Church Cemetery.

