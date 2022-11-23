Your turn — The election is over. Now what? Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The 2022 election is over and as the dust is settling, Republicans have taken a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. This majority allows Republicans to stop some of the extreme policies that Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Democrats have been pushing through over the past two years. In Virginia, I am proud to say my good friend State Senator Jen Kiggans has won in her race to become the Congresswoman for Virginia’s second Congressional District. I will miss her contribution in the State Senate in Richmond this winter, but I know she will be a welcome and very capable addition to the U.S. House.

In the U.S. Senate, Republicans may not have won the majority, however the race goes on in the Georgia runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. While the December 6 runoff will not shift the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, it could force Democrats and Republicans into a tie where important committees would be filled equally between parties. As you can see it is very important for Republicans to narrow the majority to a tie and end the year with a win.

As of the writing of this article, Politico is reporting the partisan makeup of the U.S. Senate stands at 50 members caucusing with the Democrats and 49 caucusing with Republicans. With the Georgia Senate race going to a December 6 runoff, a tie in the upper chamber is the best potential outcome for Republicans at the moment.

The U.S. House partisan makeup is reported as 218 members caucusing with the Republicans and 210 with the Democrats. With seven races remaining too close to call and Republicans now holding a majority, the question is how wide of a majority will House Republicans have when the 118th Congress convenes in January and Nancy Pelosi is replaced as Speaker?

SHIFTING TO THE 2023 STATE SENATE AND HOUSE ELECTIONS

Now that the 2022 elections are over, it is time to look forward to the 2023 State Senate and House of Delegates elections. In the Virginia General Assembly, Republicans currently hold a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates, and Senate Republicans are in a slim 21-19 minority. The 2023 election will be a pivotal race for the future of Virginia.

Not only are all 140 General Assembly seats up for re-election next year, but these elections will also be held in completely redrawn districts. This is going to be one of the best chances Republicans will have in the next decade to shift the balance of power in Virginia and take a majority in both chambers of the General Assembly. After the 2023 session is over, I look forward to working together with House and Senate Republican leaders and Governor Youngkin to expand our caucuses in both chambers of the General Assembly. I will try to provide periodic updates to you on the state of the 2023 election both here and on my Facebook page.

LEGISLATIVE AWARDS

On Monday, Nov. 15, I was honored to receive the 2022 champion of nursing award from the Virginia Nurses Association. The Virginia Nurses Association is the leading professional organization for over 118,000 registered nurses in Virginia. The association works to promote advocacy and education, advancing professional practice, and influence the delivery of quality care. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system working to provide quality care for patients in a wide variety of healthcare settings. The Association truly is a great organization, and I have been proud to work with them in the past to increase access to care for Virginians across the Commonwealth.

THANKSGIVING THIS WEEK

With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up this week, friends and families all over the commonwealth will be traveling to be with their loved ones for the holiday. I personally am looking forward to spending time with my family and hopefully finding some time in the woods with my boys. I hope each and every one of you have a safe and blessed holiday filled with fellowship family and too much delicious food.

DEL. C. MATTHEW FARISS represents Buckingham in the Virginia House of Delegates. His email address is DelMFariss@house.virginia.gov.