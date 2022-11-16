Winter Wonderland returns Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) is bringing back a longtime tradition. For the 17th year, the Winter Wonderland Free Family Workshop will take place in downtown Farmville.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the LCVA, located at 129 N. Main Street in Farmville.

This free workshop contains a variety of holiday themed arts and crafts activities the whole family will enjoy, as well as light refreshments. Glitter, glue and plenty of smiling volunteers will be on hand. Participants only need to bring their creativity. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

This year’s Winter Wonderland, made possible by The Hotel Weyanoke, is part of a free LCVA series offered throughout the year. Workshops are designed to bring the community together in an enriching and creative environment to celebrate seasons and holidays throughout the year. The event is free and no registration is required.

“The LCVA is very excited to celebrate nearly two decades of creative holiday fun.” said Emily Grabiec. She works as the LCVA’s director of education and outreach. “This event is such a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and get in the spirit of the season.”