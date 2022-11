Winston Brazil Trueheart Published 5:50 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Winston Brazil Trueheart, 71 of Jetersville, passed away Nov. 18. Funeral service was held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m., at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Jetersville. Interment was in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.