Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

William Nicholson Clark Jr. met his Savior face-to-face, as his faith became sight, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. He was a loving husband, cherished father, beloved grandfather and faithful friend to people of all ages and walks of life.

Born March 11, 1927 to the late William Nicholson Clark and Julia Cunningham Clark of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, he served in the Atlantic with the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. He was a graduate of Davidson College and later worked in a textile-weaving mill in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. It was there that he met and later married Jane Guthrie Anderson who was the Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian, Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

After graduation from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, he served the church faithfully for many years, retiring in 1992, yet still preaching up until 2015. He pastored churches in Mount Gilead, North Carolina, Staunton, Waynesboro, Buena Vista and began a new church development in Dale City — leading with compassion, conviction, wit and wisdom.

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory his three children, William Sidney Clark (Peggy), Julia Clark Hays (Dan) and David Allan Clark (Laura) and six beloved grandchildren, William Hays, Hannah Hays Sipola (Matt), Catie Clark, Will Clark, David Clark and Thomas Clark.

All of us have been richly blessed by his unconditional love, encouragement and wisdom. He always made himself available to his children and grandchildren and was a wise and guiding hand in their lives. He and Jane went out of their way to create treasured family memories.

Bill lived his long, active life as a shining example of faith, integrity and humbleness. Perhaps his greatest gift was his genuine love of people, and the ability to engage strangers he encountered in warm conversation, treating everyone with love and respect. He inspired people to enjoy life with him. Bill will especially be remembered for his strong work ethic, great sense of humor, love of family, love of the outdoors, and being a handyman.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Puckett Funeral Home, 115 Covington Court, Farmville. Visitation with the family will be immediately after the service. Interment will take place at a later time in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church cemetery in Farmville. In Bill’s honor we invite you to pay kindness forward by treating those you encounter with dignity and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be humbled and honored if you chose to contribute to a charity of your choice. “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Psalm 23:6

