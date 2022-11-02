Letter to the Editor — We need another woman on Farmville Town Council Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Currently the Farmville Town Council is comprised of 6 men and 1 woman. Official figures state women make up 57% of the Farmville population. Doesn’t it stand to reason that women should be better represented on the council?

Shaunna Hunter-McKinney has stepped up to fill a vacant council seat from Ward A via a write-in campaign.Shaunna is a 20 year resident of Farmville, and is well acquainted with both the strengths and issues of our town. She is well known in the academic community, being employed as Library Director at Hampden Sydney College.

I will be supporting Shaunna Hunter-McKinney in her campaign to fill a Council seat representing Ward A, and ask you to support her too, by writing in Shaunna Hunter-McKinney for the Town Council Ward A seat on the Nov. 8 ballot. Be sure to blacken in the bubble symbol next to her name.

Carol Fauci

Farmville

