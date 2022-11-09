VFW has a busy schedule

Published 10:15 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Staff Report

(GREG EANES)

Dean Lord, Commander of Farmville VFW Post 7059 shows Fourth District Commander Gus Villalobos their schedule for the next weeks. It includes supporting a church activity, a veterans lunch, distributing Buddy Poppies on Veterans Day, placing flags on graves for Veterans Day, the Farmville Christmas Parade and a VFW dance for members and the VFW Auxiliary. The Post likely set a record for Halloween where it distributed candy to over 1,100 young people at the Hampden-Sydney College ‘Trunk or Treat’ and the Farmville Costume Parade. Commander Lord says they bought so much candy they have enough to distribute along the Christmas parade route.

More Lifestyles

Commodity price trends

TV Review — Lawrence goes back to her roots in ‘Causeway’

Farmers offered mental health support

Town churches form youth collective

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections