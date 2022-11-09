VFW has a busy schedule Published 10:15 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Dean Lord, Commander of Farmville VFW Post 7059 shows Fourth District Commander Gus Villalobos their schedule for the next weeks. It includes supporting a church activity, a veterans lunch, distributing Buddy Poppies on Veterans Day, placing flags on graves for Veterans Day, the Farmville Christmas Parade and a VFW dance for members and the VFW Auxiliary. The Post likely set a record for Halloween where it distributed candy to over 1,100 young people at the Hampden-Sydney College ‘Trunk or Treat’ and the Farmville Costume Parade. Commander Lord says they bought so much candy they have enough to distribute along the Christmas parade route.