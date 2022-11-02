Veteran’s Day service set for Crute Stage Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Fuqua School will host a Veteran’s Day service to thank, appreciate, and remember military veterans on Friday, Nov. 11 at Crute Stage in downtown Farmville. The community is invited and encouraged to join the remembrance.

“Our Veterans Day program was established years ago as a way to honor veterans for their service and to give our students an appreciation and understanding of what the members of our military have done for our country and the sacrifices that they have made,” said Fuqua Head of School Chance Reynolds.

During the service, Fuqua School bands will perform patriotic music, the Honor Guard will display the colors, and our veterans will be welcomed and introduced by the military branch served. Keith Dickson ’72, Professor Emeritus, National Defense University, retired Colonel, U.S. Army Special Forces will be the keynote speaker.

“We are honored to salute our military veterans,” added Tyler Gage, Director of Bands. “We hope area veterans and community members will join us on Nov. 11 as Fuqua School thanks our veterans for their service to our country.”