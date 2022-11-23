Two people die in accident

Published 11:41 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Staff Report

Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday. At 7:52 p.m. on Nov. 13, Virginia State Police troopers responded to a call about a two-vehicle Charlotte County accident on U.S. 360, just west of Route 654.

According to Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller, a 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Cutlass, Corey D. Williams, 51, of Troy, died at the scene. The passenger, 49-year-old Jermaine L. Parrish of Charlottesville, also died at the scene. Geller said that neither person was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No one was in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash.

The Charlotte County accident remains under investigation.

