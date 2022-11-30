Tigers named to Academic All-District Team Published 12:13 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) juniors Dorian Green of Martinsville, George Langhammer of Roanoke and James-Ryan Salvi of Troutville have each been named a member of the 2022 Academic All-District Football Team as selected by College Sports Communicators for NCAA Division III. The team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Dorian Green is a biochemistry & molecular biology major at the College with a 3.60 GPA. On the field, the linebacker started all nine games he played and had 70 total tackles, including 24 solo and 46 assisted, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups and three quarterback hurries. Green ranks sixth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in tackles per game (7.8), is tied for sixth in sacks and interceptions, and tied for eighth in total tackles. Dorian is a Dean’s List student and president of the H-SC Alpha Epsilon Delta pre-health society, and a two-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree.

George Langhammer is a foreign affairs major at the College with a 3.91 GPA. On the field, the punter played in six games and averaged 41.9 yards on 15 punts with three punts over 50 yards, including a long of 62 yards, four inside the 20, seven fair caught and one touchback. If he met the conference minimum, Langhammer would have ranked second in the ODAC in punting average; unfortunately, he did not meet the minimum number of punts. George is a Dean’s List student and president of the H-SC Phil Alpha Delta professional law fraternity, received an Award of Excellence in Rhetoric, is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa honor fraternity, the H-SC Honor Court, H-SC Mentoring Club, and the H-SC Shadowing Program, while a Wilson Center for Leadership in the Public Interest Fellow, an H-SC Orientation and Service Leader, and a two-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree.

James-Ryan Salvi is a computer science major at the College with a 3.83 GPA. On the field, the safety started all 10 games and had 98 total tackles, including 39 solo and 59 assisted, 0.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He ranks third in the ODAC in total tackles and tackles per game, and is tied for fourth in pass breakups. JR is a Dean’s List student and a two-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December. The Division III CSC Academic All-America® program is partially financially supported by the NCAA Division III national governance structure to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Division III Academic All-America® program.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games at the position listed on the nomination form (where applicable). No student-athlete is eligible until he/she has completed one full calendar year at his/her current institution and is at least a sophomore academically and athletically.