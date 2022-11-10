Tigers make Top Five in ODAC basketball poll Published 9:00 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) has been picked fifth in the 2022-23 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll. The Tigers garnered 103 points for fifth among the 13 schools. H-SC completed its 2021-22 season with a final record of 14-11 overall, including 8-8 in the ODAC, earning the No. 7 seed for the 2022 ODAC Tournament and advancing to the quarterfinals. The 14 wins equal that of 2019-20 (14-13), and are the most for the program since 2015-16 (17).

Three-time defending ODAC Tournament Champion and defending National Champion Randolph-Macon College was picked first with 142 points, including 10 first-place votes. Roanoke College was picked second with 127 points and had the other three first-place votes, and was followed in the poll by Guilford College (115), Virginia Wesleyan University (107), H-SC (103), Washington and Lee University (102), Bridgewater College (71), the University of Lynchburg (66), ODAC newcomer Averett University (59), Randolph College (44), Eastern Mennonite University (37), Shenandoah University (24) and Ferrum College (17).

“The ODAC is one of the best leagues in the country and this season will be no different,” said fourth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “We are a long way away from ODAC play, but we love the way the team is developing at this point, and we want to be playing our best ball when we hit conference play. We are excited to get the most out of this team this year!”

H-SC returns 14 lettermen from last season, including all five starters, while adding seven newcomers for this year. Returning starters include senior Ryan Clements of Conyers, Georgia, along with juniors Adam Brazil of Mooresville, North Carolina, Alex Elliott of Marietta, Georgia, Josiah Hardy of Ashburn and Davidson Hubbard of Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition, seniors Miles Harris of Virginia Beach and Chase Turner of Virginia Beach, junior D.J. Wright of Greensboro, Georgia and sophomore Nick Shryock of Davidson, North Carolina, each played at least eight-plus minutes per game, with Wright earning starts, as well. The Tigers are among those receiving votes in this year’s D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25.

Clements, a 6-3 guard and a Second Team All-ODAC selection a year ago, started 24 of 25 games while averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 25.6 minutes. He shot 47% from the field, including 34% on three-point field goals (24), and 87% at the free throw line. Hubbard, a 6-5 forward, started 21 of 23 games while averaging 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 23.9 minutes. Brazil, a 5-10 guard, started all 25 games while averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 29.9 minutes with a team-best 49 three-pointers. Hardy, a 6-6 guard/forward, started 22 of 23 games while averaging 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 24.0 minutes. Elliott, a 6-4 guard, started 14 of 25 games while averaging 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 19.8 minutes. Wright, a 5-10 guard, started 10 of 23 games while averaging 6.7 points and 17.4 minutes with 29 three-pointers.

Coach Kimbrough is aided this year by fourth-year assistant coach Bryson Gibson and first-year assistant coach Carson Long.

H-SC opened the campaign with a non-conference contest on the road at Greensboro College (NC) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. in North Carolina.

For more information on ODAC men’s basketball, visit the websites of any of the participating schools, or go to the ODAC’s home on the Internet at www.odaconline.com. Don’t forget to become a fan of the ODAC on Facebook and follow @odacathletics on Twitter and Instagram.

2022-23 ODAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL

(#) denotes first place votes

1. Randolph-Macon College – (10) 142 pts.

2. Roanoke College – (3) 127 pts.

3. Guilford College – 115 pts.

4. Virginia Wesleyan University – 107 pts.

5. Hampden-Sydney College – 103 pts.

6. Washington and Lee University – 102 pts.

7. Bridgewater College – 71 pts.

8. University of Lynchburg – 66 pts.

9. Averett University – 59 pts.

10. Randolph College – 44 pts.

11. Eastern Mennonite University – 37 pts.

12. Shenandoah University – 24 pts.

13. Ferrum College – 17 pts.