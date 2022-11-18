Three Tigers named to All-ODAC team Published 12:10 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC)have three student-athletes named on the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Soccer Teams, including one Second Team and two Third Team. Junior midfielder Declan Shaw of Durham, North Carolina earned Second Team All-ODAC, while junior defender Stefan Ngoh of Goldvein and freshman midfielder Zakky Johnston of Meherrin were named Third Team All-ODAC.

Shaw earned All-ODAC honors for the second time in his career, the first of which was following a stellar freshman campaign in the spring of 2021 that saw him named Rookie of the Year along with First Team All-ODAC. Shaw played in 17 of the Tigers 19 games this season, starting in all but one of his appearances. He placed second on the team in goals with four and second on the team in assists with three. He scored the game tying goal with just over two minutes left to rescue a point against Shenandoah, which proved to be a crucial result in route to claiming the eighth-seed in the ODAC Tournament.

Ngoh earns his second All-ODAC honor of his career, after making it onto the All-ODAC Second Team during his freshman season in the spring of 2021. Ngoh made 17 appearances, making 13 starts at his defensive wing position. His four assists led the Tigers, and he found the back of the net three times. In a 6-0 victory over Mary Baldwin, Ngoh scored two goals in four minutes, equaling the most goals scored by a Tiger during the 2022 season.

Johnston earns All-ODAC honors in his first season on campus, from his spot in the midfield and up top. Along with his All-ODAC honors, he was named Player of the Week in the ODAC during the third week of the season. He made 15 appearances for the Tigers making nine starts, after earning his way into the lineup with his performances early in the season. Johnston led the Tigers in both goals with six, and points with 13 while adding an assist to his stat line. He scored three goals in two games in victories over Emory (Georgia) and Oglethorpe (Georgia), which led to his Player of the Week honor.