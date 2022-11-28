Sunday fire destroys trailer in Prospect Published 3:22 am Monday, November 28, 2022

PROSPECT – A fire in Prospect tore through both a trailer and nearby shed before firefighters could get it under control on Sunday. Prospect Volunteer Fire Department received a call at around 1:15 p.m. and responded to the 500 block of Shepards Road.

Help came in the form of the Farmville and Hampden-Sydney volunteer departments, both of whom also responded to the call. Farmville sent an engine and tanker, while Hampden-Sydney brought an engine and brush truck.

But by the time firefighters arrived, both the trailer and shed were engulfed in flames. As each collapsed to the ground, firefighters continued to battle, working to protect the house next door. They set up two hose lines to fight the fire, with a third dedicated to protecting the house and eliminating any brush fire.

