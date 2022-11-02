Students of the Month recognized Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Each month during the regularly scheduled meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized by School Board members at the October meeting:

• Kinsley Burns, third grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Johnathan and Nia Burns of Cartersville.

• Ella Bernier, sixth grader at Cumberland Middle School, daughter of Andrew and Adrienne Bernier of Farmville.

• Micah Kinney, twelfth grader at Cumberland High School, son of William and Victoria Kinney of Cartersville.