Student artists honored
Published 5:50 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022
Students from across the region brought parents, grandparents and other family members to a celebration on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Longwood University. The Longwood Center for Visual Arts, in connection with the College of Education held a reception for the artists of this year’s Area Youth Art Exhibit.
The event, which took place in the Hull Building on campus, consisted of selected works from local students. This was a very select group, with only 22 students making the list, out of six counties and more than 20 school districts.
Here’s a list of this year’s honorees:
Amelia County: Blake Rice, Todd Spurlock, Abagayle Theriot.
Buckingham County: Jasmine Allen, Zoee Stinson
Charlotte County: Brianna Hobart, Durron Mosley
Cumberland County: Jalil Watson
Lunenburg County: Kaliyah Streat
Nottoway County: Hannah Greene, Ashlyn Price, Caroline Schutt and Olivia Shorter
Prince Edward County: Piper Hennings and Edwin Sanchez
Amelia Academy: Molly Lane
Andy Taylor Center: Jackson Sandow
Central Virginia Christian School: Violet Hill
Fuqua School: Caleb Eason
Five Forks Academy: Rose Baker
Jones Family Home School: Graham Jones
Kendrick Home School: Dempsey Kendrick