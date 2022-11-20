Student artists honored Published 5:50 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

Students from across the region brought parents, grandparents and other family members to a celebration on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Longwood University. The Longwood Center for Visual Arts, in connection with the College of Education held a reception for the artists of this year’s Area Youth Art Exhibit.

The event, which took place in the Hull Building on campus, consisted of selected works from local students. This was a very select group, with only 22 students making the list, out of six counties and more than 20 school districts.

Here’s a list of this year’s honorees:

Amelia County: Blake Rice, Todd Spurlock, Abagayle Theriot.

Buckingham County: Jasmine Allen, Zoee Stinson

Charlotte County: Brianna Hobart, Durron Mosley

Cumberland County: Jalil Watson

Lunenburg County: Kaliyah Streat

Nottoway County: Hannah Greene, Ashlyn Price, Caroline Schutt and Olivia Shorter

Prince Edward County: Piper Hennings and Edwin Sanchez

Amelia Academy: Molly Lane

Andy Taylor Center: Jackson Sandow

Central Virginia Christian School: Violet Hill

Fuqua School: Caleb Eason

Five Forks Academy: Rose Baker

Jones Family Home School: Graham Jones

Kendrick Home School: Dempsey Kendrick