Staunton River hosts a Victorian Christmas Published 2:30 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

For two days, people who visit Staunton River Battlefield State Park will have a chance to travel back in time. On Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Historic Staunton River Foundation, staff, and period-dressed living historians will be hosting a Victorian Christmas at Mulberry Hill.

The sweet smells of evergreen, wood smoke, and freshly baked confectioneries will gently permeate the entrance hall and work their way into the parlors. The rooms will be candle and lantern lit, and the soft sounds of Christmas carols will instantly warm the spirits and minds of those seeking respite from the cold winter air. You can walk into Mulberry Hill and experience a truly authentic Victorian Christmas.

Those who come to Mulberry Hill will also be able to create a Christmas decoration with greenery and ribbon to take home for $5. Wagon rides will be available around the property and through the gardens on both days.

Park staff will conduct historic house tours and offer holiday stories and traditions from Southside Virginia. This was the home of 18th century political official and jurist Paul Carrington, who is buried on the grounds. During both days of the historical Christmas event, public historians will share stories of the Victorian past, talking about candle making, spinning, and fabric dying.

There is a cost to get in of $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 17 and those under 5 get in free.