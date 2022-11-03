State department offers training classes Published 1:17 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a two-part training school for those interested in learning how to develop agricultural nutrient management plans.

The first session, held Dec. 1-2, is a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on the fundamentals of soil science, soil fertility and crop production.

In the second session, held Dec. 7-9, students will write nutrient management plans using a case-study farm scenario. Each instructional day runs 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Both sessions will take place in Hamel Hall at Brightpoint Community College in Midlothian. Each session costs $150. The registration deadline is Nov. 28.

Certified agricultural nutrient management planners help farmers fertilize for maximum crop yield and minimal nutrient loss to ground and surface waters.

Nutrient management plans outline optimal rates for applying manure, fertilizers, biosolids and other soil amendments.

Contact Stephanie Dawley, nutrient management training and certification coordinator, at (804) 382-3911 or Stephanie.Dawley@dcr.virginia.gov for additional details.