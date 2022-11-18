Sorority helps student attend state program Published 12:34 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

A local sorority chapter helped one Cumberland County student learn more about government recently. Nalonda Henderson, a senior at Cumberland County High School, participated in the annual 2022 Virginia American Legion Auxiliary Girls state program, held at Longwood University. She was able to do that through the help of the Kappa Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

The program is designed to encourage the participants’ interest in the government, their education, relationships and service to their communities. They also learn about governmental procedures and assume leadership roles.

Nalonda learned about the structure of the government and said she enjoyed meeting other young ladies from across the state. The guest speaker was the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, Winsome Earle-Sears, who gave the advice to “never give up on what you want, regardless of your circumstances.”