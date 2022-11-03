Soccer players named to All-Conference teams Published 4:28 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Longwood women’s soccer had a pair of all-conference selections, the Big South Conference announced this week.

Catharine Forst earned her spot on the All-Big South Second Team as well as the All-Academic Team. Savannah Noll earned a spot on the All-Freshman squad.

Forst was a team captain and the scoring leader on the season for Longwood, as the senior tallied three goals from her holding midfield role. She came through in the clutch, with two of her three goals going down as game winners. She scored her first goal of the season in a 1-0 win over Richmond, and she had the lone tally in a 1-0 win over Radford as well for a tough road conference win.

Despite battling an injury midway through the season, Forst played 1,051 minutes over 16 appearances and 14 starts. She was named the Big South Player of the Week in the opening week of the season. In addition, Forst earned all-academic honors on the strength of a 3.90 GPA.

Noll had a breakout freshman season that saw her total two goals and two assists for six points. The six points tied with Forst for the team lead.

The freshman had her best game of the season in a one-goal, one-assist performance against Howard on August 29. She also had an assist on Forst’s game-winning goal against Radford.