Ruby Joyce Carter Slayton Published 5:11 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Ruby Joyce Carter Slayton, 87 of Prince Edward County, reunited with her husband, Billy Cecil Slayton; her adopted parents, Baudie and Elnora Carter; her natural mother, Ora Truslow; her brother, Horace Carter; her sister, Elizabeth Driskill and all of her in-laws who preceded her, on Oct. 30.

After courting for five years, Joyce and Billy were married in April of 1955 and they made a living by farming until 1979, when they formed Slayton’s Well Drilling together. The business was dissolved in 2010 when Billy’s health started to decline.

Joyce joined Douglas Presbyterian Church after she married. She taught Sunday school in her younger years and was very active in the Women of the Church. She even served as a leader in this organization on the Presbytery level. She was a woman of strong faith in Jesus Christ and a prayer warrior for those she loved and any she was told needed prayer. She lived her faith for all to see and shared her faith when she saw a door open.

She loved her yard. She enjoyed creating flowerbeds by color. She loved sharing “slips” with anyone wishing to start their own garden.

Joyce was born on July 24,1935 but was adopted by the Carters on Aug. 7, 1935. Although she knew she was adopted, she did not discover her “real” birth date until she applied for Social Security. She then enjoyed celebrating TWICE every year!

She is survived by her three children, Bradley (Chelsey) Slayton, Bryon Slayton of Farmville and Pamela (Jeff) Jones of Grove City, Pennsylvannia; four grandchildren, Amanda Slayton (Matt Zaun), Matthew (Kiana) Jones, Christiana Jones and Shiloh Slayton and two great grandchildren, Waylon Zaun and Verity Jones. She is also survived by one brother, Richard (Lynn) DeLeo, of Southport, North Carolina. She is also survived by many, very loved, nieces and nephews from the Carter and Slayton families.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m., in Douglas Presbyterian Church

The family wishes to thank her hospice caregivers and her doctors for their care of our mom. And a very special “thank you” to Kathy Barron, who came every time we called for “help.” Also, special thank you to all of Mom’s many faithful friends, neighbors and her church family members, for their love and care of her since the passing of our Dad. She always said she lived in the best neighborhood!

Memorial gifts can be made to Douglas Presbyterian Church, c/o Bill Van Benthuysen, 627 Lakeside Road, Farmville, VA 23901.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.