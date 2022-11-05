Rubino honored by ODAC Published 4:39 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) senior Alex Rubino of Charlotte, North Carolina has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Golfer of the Week for the period Oct. 26 – Nov. 1.

Rubino posted a collegiate-low, 36-hole score of nine-under par 68-65–133 to earn individual medalist honors at The O’Briant-Jensen Memorial Tournament on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 played at The Cardinal by Pete Dye golf course in Greensboro, North Carolina. Alex had seven birdies and 10 pars during his collegiate-low round of 65 on Tuesday, also the best round of the tournament, toward his first-place finish. He defeated six golfers ranked among the Top 25 in NCAA Division III who were competing at the par 71, 6,755-yard layout, including runner-up and 14th-ranked Michael Vick of No. 15 Guilford (68-68–136). Alex led the tournament field in par 4 scoring (3.82, -4) and birdies (13), while tied for second in par 3 scoring (2.75, -2) and tied for fourth in par 5 scoring (4.50, -3).

It was the second career collegiate tournament win for Rubino, as he also took individual medalist honors as a freshman at the 2019 Tom Kinder Memorial in Harrisonburg, posting a two-day score of 72-68–140. Alex has averaged a team-best 73.5 over 11 rounds this fall, including the low round of 65-also a team-best-among a team-best four rounds of par or better, as well as the tournament win among two Top 25 finishes in four events. This is the second-straight weekly conference honor for the Tigers, as freshman Pierce Lambert garnered the accolade last week (Oct. 26).

H-SC has completed its fall campaign and is scheduled to open the spring portion of the schedule at the Savannah Harbor Classic on March 6-7, 2023 at The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia.