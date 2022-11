Road work planned Published 10:18 am Friday, November 18, 2022

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

Appomattox County:

• Note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

• Note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

• Note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

• Note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

• Route 460 – Sign work near Appomattox.

• Note districtwide activities above.