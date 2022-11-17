Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in B & E case Published 4:39 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

Would-be thieves broke into a home in Prince Edward County Thursday morning, but ran off after residents were alerted by the noise. Now the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help.

The incident took place in the 600 block of Patrick Henry Highway. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responded just before 9 a.m. to a home, approximately one mile from the Charlotte County line, where the occupant was awakened by the closing of her bedroom door and the sound of footsteps on the basement stairs.

When the deputies arrived, they found that the basement door had been broken into. A K9 unit from the Department of Wildlife Resources assisted the Sheriff’s Office and followed a track several hundred yards east of the scene towards County Drive where the track was lost. No description of the suspect is available at this time.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from anyone who may have seen something in the area of Patrick Henry Highway and Country Drive this morning. Anyone with any information pertaining to this crime is asked to please call the Sheriff’s office at 434-392-8101 or Crimesolvers at 434-392-3400.

