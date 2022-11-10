PALS group encourages people to make connections Published 2:21 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Who wants to learn more about history? A trip to Pamplin next week could help with that. Founded in the 1800s, Pamplin is a unique spot that is part of both Appomatox and Prince Edward counties.

In the mid-nineteenth century, it was a stop on the Southside Railroad. Then this turned into the Atlantic, Mississippi and Ohio Railroad in 1870, then the Norfolk and Western Railway and now the Norfolk Southern Railway. Why is this of interest? Because the rail line from Burkeville to Pamplin City was converted by the Virginia Department of Parks and Recreation into what we now know as High Bridge Trail State Park.

And its that train depot people from across the region can visit on Saturday, Nov. 19. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Pamplin Area Legacy Supporters (PALS) will host their 11th annual art show. Labeled “Making More Connections”, it’ll be at the Historic Pamplin Depot, located at 115 Main Street in downtown Pamplin.

Local artists will display and offer for sale their original creations. This annual art show has attracted local artists working in a broad range of mediums. Fine art as well as pottery, photography and primitive artwork are all represented. Wendy Richardson is the primary organizer and a PALS member who taught art classes at Appomattox County High School for more than 30 years.

Now we also mentioned learning more about history. You can do that through a private tour. During the event, PALS will hold private tours of the recently opened Pamplin City Community Museum.

The Pamplin Train Depot and freight room was fully renovated through a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2005 with a 20 percent match in volunteer support from the town of Pamplin. The Annual Art Show and Sale became a reality after these renovations and has become a tradition for highlighting the work of local artists.

What is PALS, you ask? PALS is a 501(c)(3) volunteer organization working to develop and enhance educational, social, cultural and health initiatives throughout the Pamplin community. The Walter J. Payne Foundation supports the work through a generous annual grant. PALS is also the beneficiary of numerous individual donations that enable it to continue its community work.