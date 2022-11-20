November Employee of the Month announced Published 6:11 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

Connie Stimpson, Office Manager for Piedmont Court Services (PCS) has been named Employee of the Month for November 2022. She is a 20-year employee of Prince Edward County. The award was presented to Stimpson by Board Chair, Odessa H. Pride, Ed.D., County Administrator, Douglas P. Stanley and Piedmont Court Services Director, Donald Williamson, at the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 10.

“Next is a word Connie uses often. It speaks to her strong work ethic and initiative as she continually strives to complete the next task to help the agency meet its goals,” said Donald Williamson, Director of Piedmont Court Services. “Connie works very, very well with clients, staff, outside contacts, vendors and courthouse officials. She is usually the first person people see and interact with when entering our office. She always maintains a professional demeanor and goes the extra mile to assist in any way possible.”

Piedmont Court Services is an agency dedicated to enhancing public safety, reducing crime, reinforcing offender accountability, promoting lawful and productive lifestyles among offenders, and assisting the Courts in managing offenders by utilizing evidence-based practices and principles and establishing collaborative community partnerships in order to promote offender self-efficacy and to reduce recidivism.

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.