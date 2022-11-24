Nelson picks up championship ring

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, November 24, 2022

By Staff Report

Prince Edward County High sophomore Makayla Nelson earned some extra jewelry this month, thanks to her state championship. She won the State 2A Girls Triple Jump championship with a jump of 35 feet, 8 inches. Makayla also finished second in the 100 meter run and the 4 x 100 meter run, placing third in the high jump and 200 meter run. Nelson also finished fourth in the long jump. Prince Edward County High’s team finished third in the state overall.

