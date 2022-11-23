Mi Patron opens its doors: Latest Farmville restaurant ready for business Published 1:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

FARMVILLE – It took a bit longer than expected, but Farmville’s latest restaurant opened its doors earlier this month. Mi Patron launched on Monday, Nov. 14, drawing people to 927 S. Main Street.

This restaurant has been working towards opening for a while and owner Manuel Cortes said he is glad to finally have the doors open and be able to serve the people of Farmville.

“I feel so much relief finally being open,” said Cortes. “It took almost two years, but we are so grateful to be here. We are very confident people are going to love the food.”

Farmville is the latest location for Cortes as he operates a couple other Mi Patron locations in Lynchburg, Forest and Bedford. He acknowledges there are two other Mexican restaurants in town, but the Mexico native said each one provides something different.

“It all depends on what part of Mexico you are in,” Cortes said. “You can get a different taste, just like how the food differs depending on where you are in the United States.”

According to Cortes, the restaurant has had a slow opening, in order to help the new staff learn the menu and how to put in orders. However, even with a slow opening, Cortes has received good feedback on the food and service.

Along with the new location, Mi Patron has other new aspects to share with its customers. There are new menu items, including carne asada fries, pineapple fajitas, fajitas del Golfo, molcajete and Mi Patron bowl. Even though it can’t be enjoyed much right now, the restaurant offers eight tables of patio seating for those who want to enjoy eating outside in the fresh air.

“We are so happy to be a part of this town and we are excited for more people to find out we are open and come enjoy the food,” said Cortes.