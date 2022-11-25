Lopez chosen for National Leadership Honor Society Published 11:40 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Nathan Cabrera Lopez, a native of Meherrin, was recently initiated into the Hampden-Sydney College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK), the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 235 new initiates from 11 universities during October.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.