Longwood women fall to James Madison at home Published 11:05 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

FARMVILLE – The Longwood Lancers women’s basketball team fell to the James Madison Dukes by a score 82-55 at Willett Hall. Anne-Hamilton LeRoy led the way Thursday for the Lancers with a career-high 23 points.

Longwood Statistical Leaders

Points: Anne-Hamilton LeRoy (23)

Rebounds: Adriana Shipp-Davis , Brooke Anya , Geassy Germano (4)

Assists: Milou Vennema (2)

How it happened

Longwood (1-3) and James Madison (3-1) traded good defensive possessions to open the first quarter, with no scores through the first two minutes. Brooke Anya broke the seal on the night’s scoring, converting on a strong layup inside plus the foul.

The Dukes responded adequately, orchestrating a 13-2 run through the next four minutes of play. However, the Lancers went on a run of their own, cutting the JMU lead to one with just under two minutes in the period. JMU wasn’t fazed, going on an 8-0 mini-run to end the quarter with a 21-12 lead.

The Dukes picked up where they left off to start the second, scoring another eight points to open the quarter and extend their lead to 18. Longwood’s first points of the quarter came on a tough contested three-pointer by Anne-Hamilton LeRoy, followed by another LeRoy jumper a couple minutes later. JMU kept their foot on the gas pedal throughout the frame, maintaining a double-digit lead the whole way through. Brooke Anya converted on a shot from outside the arc as time expired in the first half to send the Lancers to the locker room facing a 43-25 deficit.

JMU built up a solid lead in the first half and continued to build on it in the second. The Dukes outscored the Lancers 25-14 in the third quarter, with Lancers points coming on three-pointers from LeRoy and Bailey Williams in the frame. Longwood began the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run of their own an ultimately outscored the Dukes 16-14 in the final frame.

What they said

“We didn’t play with the intensity and sense of urgency we needed tonight defensively and our rebounding effort was disappointing,” said head coach Erika Lang-Montgomery on the loss. “We don’t play again until next Friday, so we have some days to put some work in before we take the court again.”

“Anne’s play tonight was impressive,” said Lang-Montgomery on Anne-Hamilton LeRoy’s career night. “She was solid tonight and we know she is capable of that every night.”

Additional notes from Longwood

Tonight’s game marks the 7th matchup between the Lancers and the Dukes since Longwood joined Division I athletics, with James Madison leading the series 7-0. Anne-Hamilton LeRoy scored a career-high 23 points in the loss. Brooke Anya also scored a career-high in points with 14 on the night.

Anne-Hamilton-LeRoy poured in three triples, her most thus far on the season. LeRoy converted on ten free throws, also a career-high for the senior guard. Longwood had nine players play ten or more minutes tonight.

Up next for Longwood

The Longwood Lancers will embark on a Thanksgiving week road trip to take on the #6 Louisville Cardinals in Kentucky. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. from the KFC Yum! Center.