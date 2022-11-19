Listen to the traffic experts Published 6:03 pm Saturday, November 19, 2022

Dear Editor,

When we had the Grand Opening for “the road to nowhere”, which was supposed to solve our school traffic problems, the head of VDOT in Lynchburg was the guest speaker. He asked why the road was built? When he was told it would solve traffic problems at the school. His response was, “we have a much better way of solving that problem at virtually no cost, stagger the start of schools.” Enough said by the traffic expert at VDOT. I voted against the road to nowhere and have been proven right over and over.

Jim Wilck

Former County Supervisor for Prince Edward