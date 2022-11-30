Letter — We’re fortunate to have Heritage Hall

Published 11:55 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I was a guest/patient at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Dillwyn, for 18 days for therapy after a fall. It was a very pleasant experience. I appreciate everyone who contributed to the wonderful care I received while I was there. The staff , nurses, therapists, CNA’s, Aids, housekeepers and maintenance workers were all excellent, helpful and caring. I had a wonderful roommate who will be a lifetime friend.

We are so fortunate to have a facility of this caliber in our county.

Becky Bowling

Dillwyn

More Opinion

Your Turn — Be strong in the Lord, Virginia

Your Turn — The Hartford and the chair

Your Turn — The christening of ‘The Lucky 7’

ambassador teacher

Your Turn — Let’s give thanks for our ambassador teachers

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections