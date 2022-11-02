Letter to the Editor – Why I endorse Cannon Watson Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Dear Editor,

My wife and I moved to Farmville five years ago and one of the first people we met was Cannon Watson. Over those five years, I have known Cannon on a personal and professional basis. Cannon is a very easygoing and likable person, which is an excellent attribute for an elected official. You want to know a person who listens and then understands your concerns, because it begins a positive and constructive conversation.

Cannon has been serving for the last year as the interim supervisor for District 701. He has also served on the Prince Edward Planning Commission. Cannon shows a strong fiscal responsibility and knows that he would be responsible for the stewardship of the 350 square miles of Prince Edward County. Cannon has lived here all his life and participated in community events. I have reviewed and evaluated his platform and it is one that will keep Prince Edward moving forward. He understands the tenets of providing for the public health, safety, and welfare of the citizens, which is the basic contract with government for its citizens. He wants to improve education, economic development and good ordinances for the continued growth of Prince Edward.

I certainly know that he will be a good ambassador for Prince Edward in dealing with regional communities and state and federal representatives. Cannon also knows that a positive relationship with the Town of Farmville is paramount, because both are in the same business.

These are just a few reasons why I’m endorsing Cannon. I hope that each and every one of you get to know him. Cannon will listen to you and he understands that he would serve all of the citizens of Prince Edward, and not only District 701.

Gregory K. Wolfrey

Farmville