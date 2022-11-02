Letter to the Editor – Stop playing the blame game Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Dear Editor,

The debate between Republican Good and his challenger Throneburg was enlightening and also typical. The Democrat spoke about spending money and helping people and the Republican spoke about not spending so much money. A question was asked if the candidate would support Ukraine against Russia. The Democrat said he was in favor of this. The Republican said he does not support spending so much money to help people on the other side of the world.

It is sad that the people of our country and in the world can’t cooperate in solving many of their common problems. It is so easy to blame others for problems. During the Great Depression, one country or another would blame other countries for the depression. A few years ago, a teenage boy told me the problems of our country are caused by the poor. How could they know this? Blame, blame, blame — this is not an election for the people, it is a blame game.

Marie Flowers

Buckingham County