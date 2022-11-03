Letter — Hunter-McKinney represents the best of our town Published 4:30 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of Shaunna Hunter-McKinney who is a Write-In candidate for Farmville Town Council, Ward A. Shaunna was one of the first people I met when I moved to Farmville, and I know that she will work extremely hard as a council person and will represent the best interests of our town.

Shaunna is someone dedicated to making our community the best it can be and dedicates her time whenever possible to help make that happen. She is the current President-Elect of the Farmville Rotary Club, a board member for the Central Virginia Regional Library, the secretary for the Prince Edward Christmas Mother, a girl scout leader, and volunteers in many additional areas. Shaunna is someone who always shows up and works hard to make our community the best it can be.

I feel that Shaunna Hunter-McKinney has the skills, intelligence and energy needed to be a great addition to Farmville Town Council.

Joy Stump

Farmville