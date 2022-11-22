Herald News Briefs: Leonid meteor shower can be seen on Thanksgiving Published 3:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

CUMBERLAND – It’s already been a busy week and we’re not even halfway through. As a result, we’ve got plenty to talk about in today’s news briefs. From free agent signings to the Leonid meteor shower, from free books to the next FeedMore market, here’s a look at what’s happening around the region.

The books are packed

After giving out books at the Town of Farmville Christmas tree lighting, the Virginia Children’s Book Festival (VCBF) staff are ready for their next project. The books have been counted, packed and now they’re ready to hand out an estimated 3,000 books during the Farmville Christmas parade.

The goal is for every child who is sitting or standing along the parade route will get a free book.That Christmas parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. The event will run through the downtown area, with a theme of “A Valentine’s Day Christmas: Hearts and Love.”

Now the group could use some extra volunteers to help hand out books during the parade. If this is something you want to do, just contact VCBF Volunteer Coordinator Kate Irving at volunteer@vachildrensbookfestival.org. Additionally, you can reach out via the organization’s website at vachildrensbookfestival.org.

Next FeedMore market date set

In Prince Edward County and the surrounding area, 1 out of every 9 people struggle to find food. According to the food bank FeedMore, an estimated 50,500 of those, or 1 in every 6, are children. A partnership between the food bank and Prince Edward County Public Schools aims to address that.

The last FeedMore market, held in October, served more than 160 families in Prince Edward County. That translates into 715 individuals. These groups set up a location and put out the word that people can come and get food. Feed More provides the supplies, with everything from fresh vegetables to cereal on the menu.

Now we have an idea of when the next market will be. The school district announced that FeedMore will return on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Beginning at 4 p.m., people can come get food at Fireman’s Sports Arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville. Families of Prince Edward County students can drive up in their cars and get a free bag of food. Those who come can remain in their vehicle as a volunteer comes to bring the bag to the car. PECPS has partnered with Feed More to provide these meals since 2020, sparked by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers to help distribute are still needed. If you’re interested in helping, please email letina. giles@pecps.k12.va.us.

Former Lancer signs in Austria

One former Longwood University player is taking his talents to Austria. Sean Flood joined the Lancers in 2018, making an impact in his two years in Farmville. Over 61 games, the Dublin, Ireland native averaged 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting .397 from beyond the arc.

He graduated in 2020 with a degree in business administration, before signing to play basketball in Germany. Now Flood, who averaged 16.5 points per game in Cyprus last year, will be playing for the Kapfenburg Bulls of the Austrian Superliga.

A declaration of intent

One Prince Edward County High senior is headed to Henry County to continue their athletic career. Last week, Prince Edward senior Dallas Roark signed her letter of intent to play softball for Patrick & Henry Community College.

Leonid meteor shower shows up

And we finish today’s news briefs with something to put on your schedule. The Leonid meteor shower is happening this week and there are two prime chances to see it, if you live in Cumberland, Buckingham or Prince Edward counties.

According to NASA, the meteor shower will be most visible Thursday night, heading into Friday morning. It won’t be as visible, but if you miss out on Thursday, you should be able to see it late Friday night as well, heading into Saturday morning.

Their name comes from the constellation Leo. As you watch the meteors fall, it appears as if they’re coming directly from the constellation. They’re also known to produce meteor storms every 33 years. In 1833, one of the first recorded drawings of a meteor storm was that of the Leonids falling. This year, the shower is expected to produce 300 meteors total. A full storm produces 1,000 meteors per hour.

These Leonids are a bit of debris that falls off the Tempel-Tuttle comet as it passes by the Earth. Those pieces enter the atmosphere and burn up, hence the bright streaks you can see across the sky. If there’s no moon, you should be able to see 10 to 15 Leonid meteors per hour.