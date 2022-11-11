Herald News Briefs — Kingsville project is complete Published 3:08 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Kingsville project is complete

The road work barrels have been removed, all lanes of traffic are clear and a ribbon cutting has taken place. The Virginia Department of Transportation officially signed off on the Kingsville roundabout as of Monday, Oct. 31, holding a ceremony to mark the occasion.

Prince Edward County Administrator Doug Stanley was on hand, along with Prince Edward Board of Supervisors Chair Dr. Odessa Pride and District 1 Supervisor Dr. Peter Gur. They joined Virginia Secretary of Transportation Sheppard Miller and Del. Thomas Wright to officially wrap up the project.

Vehicles had been using the roundabout since August, but as construction continued, that was done often with at least one lane closed. Route 15 carries roughly 12,000 vehicles per day and roundabouts have been proven a safe option for intersections, often safer even than those controlled with traffic signals.

Prince Edward County had submitted a request for the project through SMART SCALE – a process that helps Virginia meet its most critical transportation needs using limited tax dollars – in 2019 to make the roadway safer. Total cost of the project came to roughly $2.8 Million.

Operation Christmas Child drop off set

The first Operation Christmas Child notification came to The Herald this week. Heritage Baptist Church announced that from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, it will be the Central drop off site in this region. Anyone can bring their packed shoe boxes from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PSR invites residents to ‘Share the Love’

Piedmont Senior Resources is working to help seniors in need this holiday season. But first, they want to talk to residents about the project, while sharing some food, drinks and photos in a Winter Wonderland of sorts. On Thursday, Nov.17, PSR and the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a kickoff event as part of Chamber After Hours.

It’ll take place at 1413 S. Main Street in Farmville, running from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Residents are asked to “Share the Love” by donating to PSR’s Santa for Seniors event when they come.

This year, the group needs donations such as: hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, masks, toothbrushes and toothpaste. They also need shampoo, soap, washcloths, lotions, deodorant, handsoap and other toiletries, as well as laundry detergent, dish soap, soap powder, small and large towels, blankets, socks, small blankets, hats, gloves, and non-perishable canned and dry goods.

Moton Museum set to unveil painting

Elaine Bankston has painted over 1,000 commissioned portraits. The most notable was Oliver W. Hill Sr. a civil rights giant, who was a key attorney in Brown vs the Board of Education and received the Medal of Freedom from President Clinton. She was commissioned by the University of Richmond to do the first one, then Gov. McAuliffe had it moved to the Mansion. Now one of her paintings will be unveiled and installed in the permanent collection at the Moton Museum. This will happen at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11.