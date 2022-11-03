Herald Community Calendar — week of November 4, 2022 Published 1:55 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Herald community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOVEMBER 4

FREE MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will play host to musician Rick Casella on Friday, Nov. 4. The show is free and the music begins at 6 p.m.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of “Them” on Friday, Nov. 4. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Dundies on Friday, Nov. 4. The show is free and the music starts at 9 p.m.

NOVEMBER 5

FALL FAMILY CAR CARE DAY — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a Family Car Care Day and Free Clothing Drive on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Residents are invited to bring their car for a free basic car care education and walk thru, presented by the church’s men’s ministry. There will also be a free clothing drive. Email newstore9637@icloud.com with questions.

STEW, BAKE SALE — Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Rd., 3 miles North of Farmville on Route 45, will hold its Annual Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. Stew cost will be $10 per quart and stew will be available after 11:30 a.m. There will also be raffle tickets sold for a handmade, one-of-a-kind, Christmas wreath and a miniature handmade sleigh with Santa. Raffle tickets available now from any church member. For more information, call (804) 514-1135.

DINNER AND A MOVIE — Shiloh New Covenant Church will provide free dinner and a movie on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and while it is free, people are asked to call (804) 492-4613 to reserve a seat.

FREE MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will play host to musician Tim Wolf on Saturday, Nov. 5. The show is free and the music begins at 6 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Will Easter and the Nomads on Saturday, Nov. 5. The show is free and the music starts at 9 p.m.

NOVEMBER 6

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will have Rev. Timothy Hurt of Chesterfield as a guest preacher for the Sunday, Nov. 6 service. Service begins at 10 a.m. and masks are required.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY BINGO — Habitat for Humanity will hold a bingo fundraiser on Nov. 6. The event, which starts at 2 p.m., will be held at the Cumberland Community Center cafeteria. That’s located at 1874 Anderson Highway in Cumberland. The $25 entrance fee includes 12 bingo cards for 12 games, along with a ticket for a chance at a door prize. All proceeds will go to benefit the Cumberland Habitat for Humanity Repair Program.

MEN’S DAY — New Hope Baptist Church in New Canton will hold Men’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at the 11 a.m. morning service. The guest preacher will be Rev. Larry Smith, pastor of Rocky Mount Baptist Church in Cumberland.

NOVEMBER 7

COMMUNITY MEETING — There will be a Curdsville community meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Curdsville Community Center, with a potluck supper before the business meeting.

NOVEMBER 8

CISNEROS SPEAKS — Sandra Cisneros is a poet, author and artist whose work explores the lives of the working-class. Her novel The House on Mango Street has sold more than six million copies and has been translated into more than 20 languages. She’ll be speaking at Longwood University’s Blackwell Ballroom on Tuesday, Nov. 8, beginning at 8 p.m.

NOVEMBER 10

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER 11

VETERANS DAY SERVICE — Fuqua School will host a Veteran’s Day service on Friday, Nov. 11 at Crute Stage in downtown Farmville. The event begins at 11 a.m., with Fuqua bands performing patriotic music, the Honor Guard displaying the colors and veterans welcomed and introduced by the military branch they served in.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of “To Kill A Mockingbird” on Friday, Nov. 11. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER 12

GRIEFSHARE MEETING — Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street in Farmville, will hold a “Surviving The Holidays: Dealing With Grief” meeting on Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call (434) 392-4686.

FARMVILLE CHRISTMAS SHOW — The 41st annual Farmville Christmas Show will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Fireman’s Sports Arena. That’s located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event features unique crafts and artwork, decorative accessories, seasonal gifts, furniture and other items up for sale. Admission is free.

NOVEMBER 13

CHURCH ELDERS PROGRAM — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host an “Honoring the Church Elders” program to celebrate the presence and contributions of our senior members. Lunch is at 1 p.m. and the program starts at 2 p.m.

NOVEMBER 15

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street. The meeting begins at 7 p.m., with Jimmy Hurt, Jay Whitfield and Caroline Stowers presenting a Powerpoint program on the topic of “The Historical Homes Tour of Farmville”. The group will share photos and historical information about the homes of High Street. Learn interesting information about the early owners of these historic homes. There will be drawings for door prizes and homemade cookies for refreshments.

NOVEMBER 18

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER — The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department’s Auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 18 at the station. Included will be spaghetti, salad, a drink and dessert. There will also be door prizes.

HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING — The town of Farmville will hold its annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 18. The event will start at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Street Plaza, with live music and activities involving High Bridge Trail State Park Rangers, the Prince Edward County Christmas Mother group and workers from the Virginia Children’s Book Festival. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.

NOVEMBER 19

PASTOR INSTALLATION SERVICE — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a Pastor Installation service for Rev. Irma Chambers-Exantus on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 2 p.m.

NOVEMBER 20

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will have Rev. Timothy Hurt of Chesterfield as a guest preacher for the Sunday, Nov. 20 service. Service begins at 10 a.m. and masks are required.

NOVEMBER 24

GOBBLE WOBBLE 5K — The Farmville Jaycees, along with the local YMCA, will host the second annual Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving 5K. The event will start across from Charley’s Waterfront Cafe at the High Bridge Trail, right at the LOVE sign. Anyone is invited to take part in the event, which begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $25 to sign up, which you can do at http://farmvillejaycees.com/.

DECEMBER 10

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR — St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., including crafts, baked goods, Christmas items, jewelry and a cookie walk.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.