Herald Community Calendar — week of November 11, 2022 Published 8:54 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

The Herald community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOVEMBER 10

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER 11

VETERANS DAY SERVICE — Fuqua School will host a Veteran’s Day service on Friday, Nov. 11. Due to expected bad weather, the event has been moved to Gilmer Gym on the Fuqua campus. The event begins at 11 a.m., with Fuqua bands performing patriotic music, the Honor Guard displaying the colors and veterans welcomed and introduced by the military branch they served in.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of “To Kill A Mockingbird” on Friday, Nov. 11. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER 12

HOLLY JOLLY BAZAAR — Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church, located at 14 Fitzgerald Road in Cumberland, will host a Holly Jolly Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. There will be a variety of local art and homegrown foods, handmade crafts, fresh baked good and more, including homemade chili sold by the bowl or through pre-orders, taken at 804-492-5151. There will also be a food drive, collecting unopened food items. For each item donated, you will be entered in a raffle. The bazaar is hosted by Fitzgerald’s Women on a Mission group, to raise money for local missions.

DAR MEETING — The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Barbara Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library, with special guest speaker Col. Greg Eanes. Col. Eanes is a visiting lecturer at the Wilson Center for Leadership in the Public Interest at Hampden-Sydney College. He will discuss Tarlton’s Southside Raid.

COMMUNITY KIDS — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a Community Kids program on Saturday, Nov. 12. Registration begins at 2:45 p.m., with a program running from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be music, crafts, a story time, games and dinner provided. All kids ages 3 to 18 are welcome.

GRIEFSHARE MEETING — Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street in Farmville, will hold a “Surviving The Holidays: Dealing With Grief” meeting on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call (434) 392-4686.

FARMVILLE CHRISTMAS SHOW — The 41st annual Farmville Christmas Show will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Fireman’s Sports Arena. That’s located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event features unique crafts and artwork, decorative accessories, seasonal gifts, furniture and other items up for sale. Admission is free.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Litz on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

NOVEMBER 13

CHURCH ELDERS PROGRAM — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host an “Honoring the Church Elders” program to celebrate the presence and contributions of our senior members. Lunch is at 1 p.m. and the program starts at 2 p.m.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Sharon Baptist Church of Cumberland will celebrate its 154th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 13, during the 10 a.m. service. Rev. Karen Gilliam of Word Alive Christian Ministry in Carterville will be the guest preacher. She will be accompanied by the Word Alive music ministry team.

NOVEMBER 14

GARDEN CLUB MEETING — The Buckingham/Dillwyn Garden Club will meet at the Agricultural Center on Monday, Nov. 14. The Center is in the Buckingham Courthouse, just off Route 60. Beginning at 10 a.m., the program will be led by master gardeners Tom Schartz and Jackie Fairbarns, both discussing “gardening around the calendar”. Anyone interested is welcome to come. Refreshments will be available.

NOVEMBER 15

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING -— The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street. The meeting begins at 7 p.m., with Jimmy Hurt, Jay Whitfield and Caroline Stowers presenting a Powerpoint program on the topic of “The Historical Homes Tour of Farmville”. The group will share photos and historical information about the homes of High Street. Learn interesting information about the early owners of these historic homes. There will be drawings for door prizes and homemade cookies for refreshments.

NOVEMBER 18

MOAA MEETING — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold their monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon/program on Friday, Nov. 18. It’ll begin at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active, former and retired military officers are welcome, as are their spouses, widows and any guests. This month’s meeting will focus on electing officers for 2023 and complete a plan for fundraising initiatives to support local missions.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER — The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department’s Auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 18 at the station. Included will be spaghetti, salad, a drink and dessert. There will also be door prizes.

HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING — The town of Farmville will hold its annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 18. The event will start at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Street Plaza, with live music and activities involving High Bridge Trail State Park Rangers, the Prince Edward County Christmas Mother group and workers from the Virginia Children’s Book Festival. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.

NOVEMBER 19

PASTOR INSTALLATION SERVICE — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a Pastor Installation service for Rev. Irma Chambers-Exantus on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 2 p.m.

ORDINATION SERVICE — New Witt Baptist Church will host an ordination service for Candidate Bro. Thomas Lewis on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 2 p.m. The Rev. Walter Fells, pastor of Mercy Seat Baptist Church, will deliver the ordination message. The church is located on Farmville Highway South, at 7469 Meherrin Road.

GOSPEL BLUEGRASS CONCERT — Sandy Creek Baptist Church, located at 25450 E. Saylers Creek Road in Jetersville, will hold a concert featuring the Deanes Gospel Bluegrass Band on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event, which begins at 6 p.m., is free, but a love offering will be taken.

NOVEMBER 20

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will have Rev. Timothy Hurt of Chesterfield as a guest preacher for the Sunday, Nov. 20 service. Service begins at 10 a.m. and masks are required.

MEN’S DAY — Midway Baptist Church’s Men’s Ministry will celebrate their annual Men’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 20 during the 11 a.m. service. The guest minister will be Rev. Larry Smith, Pastor of Rocky Mount Baptist Church in Cumberland. Midway Baptist Church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

CHOIR AND MISSIONARY DAY — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will hold their Choir and Missionary Day on Sunday, Nov. 20 during regular service. Sunday school begins at 10:30 a.m., with the regular service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Dinner will be served after the worship service.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — St. Andrews Baptist Church, located at 2100 Taro Road in Cullen, will hold Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Nov. 20, during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Jonathan Wade, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, will deliver the message.

NOVEMBER 24

GOBBLE WOBBLE 5K — The Farmville Jaycees, along with the local YMCA, will host the second annual Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving 5K. The event will start across from Charley’s Waterfront Cafe at the High Bridge Trail, right at the LOVE sign. Anyone is invited to take part in the event, which begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $25 to sign up, which you can do at http://farmvillejaycees.com/.

DECEMBER 2-4

HISTORIC BUCKINGHAM OPEN HOUSE — Historic Buckingham Inc. will hold their annual Christmas Open House events during the first weekend of December. Both the Housewright House Museum and the Adams Museum will be open on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. after the Community Tree Lighting at Buckingham Courthouse. Both museums will open again on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each museum will be beautifully decorated for Christmas, featuring special displays and exhibits and are free to the public. The museums are located on Route 60, across from the Buckingham County Courthouse at 13012 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham. By signing the guest book when you visit, you will automatically be registered for a drawing to win a handmade Christmas wreath.

DECEMBER 3

CHRISTMAS MARKET — Historic Buckingham’s annual Christmas Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Historic Village, located at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham. This year’s Christmas Market will feature arts and crafts, jewelry, paintings, ornaments, Amish baked goods and Foxfire Farm’s natural Christmas wreaths. There is no admission charge.

DECEMBER 5

REPUBLICAN MEETING — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will meet on Monday, Dec. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cumberland County Public Library’s meeting room. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

DECEMBER 9

COOKIES AND MORE — Cookies and More, an annual holiday bake sale, arts and crafts sale and white elephant event, will be held at Farmville United Methodist Church on Friday, Dec. 9. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church’s social hall. Enter by Randolph Street, using the side door. Farmville United Women of Faith will donate all proceeds to mission work.

DECEMBER 10

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR — St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., including crafts, baked goods, Christmas items, jewelry and a cookie walk.

HANGING WITH SANTA — The Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville, invites kids of all ages to come and take free pictures with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, while enjoying snacks and activity bags. The event is sponsored by the Farmville Jaycees and the Moton Museum.

DECEMBER 12

MOTON HOLIDAY SOCIAL — The Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville, will host its annual holiday social on Monday, Dec. 12. Everyone is invited to come visit, enjoy dinner and refreshments, while learning about updates on the Moton Museum’s projects. This is free and open to the public.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.