‘Hearts’ will be on display in annual Farmville Christmas parade Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

FARMVILLE – Santa Claus is coming to town next week for the annual Farmville Christmas Parade.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, residents of Farmville will gather to watch members of their community ring in the Christmas season. ALCOVA Mortgage and Bland Reid Funeral Home co-sponsor this year’s edition.

All participants in the parade can enter into various categories for judgment, including commercial, non-commercial, horses/animals, marching units and vehicles. Participants will be judged on their interpretation of this year’s theme and prizes will be given to winners selected by a panel of community members.

“This year’s theme is A Valentine’s Day Christmas: Hearts and Love because our community has so many wonderful projects and organizations serving our area, as well as numerous talents of all ages that deserve recognition and support,” said Leeanna Grant, 2022 Christmas Parade Co-Chair.

What to expect from Farmville Christmas parade

The parade will start promptly at 2 p.m., leaving the assembly area on North Virginia Street and 2nd Street by the Department of Motor Vehicles. It will then go west down 2nd Street to the intersection at North Main Street where it will turn left and go south on North Main Street. Then the parade will go through downtown Farmville and turn left onto Putney Street where it will end at McDonald’s.

Now here’s an important part. The parade will carry on rain or shine. Make sure to come prepared for whatever the weather has planned that day. Be sure to bring coats and gloves, a raincoat and possibly an umbrella, if it looks cloudy.

An estimated 70 floats will take part in this year’s parade. Participation ranges from local fire departments, churches, civic organizations, local merchants and businesses, social clubs, youth groups, the Miss Five County Fair pageant winners and vehicle displays. Of course, the parade will close out with the arrival of special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus. Many of the floats and participants will hand out candy and the Virginia Children’s Book Festival will distribute books.

And then, once you’re done watching the parade, stop by Crute Stage for another holiday treat. The High Bridge Railroad Club will host an open house from noon to 3:30 p.m., giving people a chance to see the antique model trains.

Who are the Jaycees?

The Farmville Jaycees started the parade in the 1950s and the tradition has gone strong ever since. This will be the 71st year as the parade took a hiatus for Christmas 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1940, the Farmville Jaycees is a civic service organization made up of residents ages 18 to 40. That includes people from Prince Edward County and other surrounding counties. Their other events throughout the year include the Live @ Riverside summer concert series, the Thanksgiving Day Gobble Wobble 5k and toy drives with Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College.

“We love the Farmville-Prince Edward area and want to share that love in our community through the parade and through our service,” said Grant, speaking of the Jaycees. “We look forward to the creative floats this year.”