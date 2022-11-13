Hampden-Sydney wins William Marshall Tip-Off Tournament championship Published 11:42 pm Saturday, November 12, 2022

LANCASTER, PA – Junior Adam Brazil (Mooresville, NC) scored a season-high 17 points to lead Hampden-Sydney College to an 80-64 non-conference basketball road win at Franklin & Marshall (PA) University in the championship game of the William Marshall Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday night in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Senior Ryan Clements (Conyers, GA) and junior Alex Elliott (Marietta, GA) each added 11 points for the Tigers, who trailed 43-38 at halftime before outscoring their hosts 42-21 in the second half while improving to 2-1. Jaylen Green scored a game-high 20 points for the Diplomats, who dropped to 2-1.

H-SC scored the first eight points of the game, including three-point field goals from Elliott and Brazil sandwiched around a basket inside by junior Davidson Hubbard (Charlotte, NC), and extended the advantage to 18-6 at 13:38 following a jumper in the lane by Brazil, who scored seven quick points for the Tigers.

F&M used an 11-2 run to close to within 20-17, but the Garnet & Grey responded with a 10-3 run to lead 30-20 with 7:51 on the clock-Elliott connecting on another three-pointer and sophomore Rashaun Tomlin (Warner Robins, GA) added three points off the bench. The Diplomats, however, outscored their visitors 23-8 over the final 7:54 to lead 43-38 at the intermission.

Hampden-Sydney answers

F&M led 48-42 at 18:23 of the second half before H-SC scored 14 unanswered points to go ahead 56-48 with 12:06 remaining. Brazil scored five points during the outburst, and Clements added three points, while Hubbard, junior Josiah Hardy (Ashburn) and senior Chase Turner (Virginia Beach) each added baskets. The Tigers extended their run to 20-3 to lead 62-51 at 10:22, following a pair of baskets from freshman Ryan Blakey (Accokeek, MD) off the bench-a coast-to-coast driving basket along with a steal and layup.

The Diplomats, however, used an 11-2 run to close to within 64-62 at 6:49, but the Tigers answered once-again and closed the contest with a 16-2 run for the final 80-64 margin. Elliott and Brazil each had three-pointers, while Clements and Hubbard each added slam dunks, as well, toward the triumph.

Brazil led Hampden-Sydney with his season-high 17 points. Clements and Elliott each finished with 11 points for the Tigers, Clements adding five assists, and Elliott adding five rebounds. Hardy and Hubbard each contributed 10 points, Hardy adding five rebounds, as well, while Turner and Tomlin finished with six points and five points, respectively. H-SC shot 52% (33-63) from the field, including 31% (5-16) on three-pointers, and 69% (9-13) at the free throw line.

By the numbers

Green led F&M with his game-high 20 points, including six three-pointers. Omar Nichols had 13 points for the Diplomats. F&M shot 41% (25-61) from the field, including 39% (14-36) on three-pointers, while 0-4 at the line.

H-SC will play on the road at archrival and nationally-ranked No. 1 Randolph-Macon College in non-conference action on Saturday, November 19, at 5 p.m. in Ashland.