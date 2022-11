Gregory makes dean’s list Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Sade’ Gregory, a 2020 Cumberland High School graduate has been designated a Dean’s List honoree at Howard University in Washington, D.C. due to her academic performance. She will graduate in May 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice along with minors in Accounting and Sociology.

Sade’ is the daughter of George and Saketra Gregory of Cumberland.