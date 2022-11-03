Girl Scouts earn their Silver Awards Published 12:15 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Cadette Girl Scouts Evelyn Nichols, Lizbeth Cruz-Araujo and Yaretzi Cruz-Araujo of Girl Scout Troop 64 recently earned their Silver Awards by working together to build and install an outdoor food pantry at St. Theresa Catholic Church. The girls learned that many college students struggle with food insecurity and so they chose to build a pantry that would be accessible to students. Evelyn is the daughter of Marcella and Damion Nichols of Meherrin and Lizbeth and Yaretzi are the daughters of Lizbeth Araujo-Vazquez and Victor Cruz of Farmville. For more information about Girl Scouts, visit the Commonwealth of Virginia Council web site www.comgirlscouts.org. Pictured, from left, are Marcella, Damion and Evelyn Nichols, Victor Cruz and Yaretzi and Lizbeth Cruz-Araujo.