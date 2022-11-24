Girl Scouts earn patches Published 10:43 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District recently held a workshop for Girl Scouts in Farmville. Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts learned about water bodies, identified their watershed address and learned if waterways near their homes are impaired by accessing the mywaterway.epa.gov. An Enviroscape, a watershed model, (pictured here) helped the girls understand sources of pollution in a watershed. All participants earned the “Living in Your Watershed” badge from the Virginia Soil and Water Association of Conservation Districts. Pictured are, from left, Lily Kate Schmidt, Fields Hicks, Jayla Simmons, Sabriel Scheu and Arianna Rose Pollard.