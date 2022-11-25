Garden clubs co-host district meeting Published 1:44 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club and Ruth Adams Garden Club of Farmville hosted the annual Fall District Meeting of garden clubs in the South Central District. The well attended meeting was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Farmville. With a theme of “Scarborough Fair,” the meeting’s program featured a presentation by Kathy Cornell of the Southside Virginia Herb Society, who provided cultural information for rosemary, parsley, thyme and sage, along with tasty treats featuring those four herbs. Members of the Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club and Ruth Adams Garden Club pause after the meeting with South Central District President LouAnn Dumminger. Pictured are, from left, back row, Pam Husky, Mary Lohr, Sharon Byrum, Pam Murray, Marie Baker, Geraldiine O’Neill, Rebecca Maxwell, Pat Smith, Barbara Wheeler, Dumminger and Donna McRae-Jones. Front row, Pat Howe, Suzanne Vandegrift, Jeanette Reck, Jackie Fairbarns, Barbara Knabe and Marie Flowers.